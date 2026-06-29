China, Central Asian States Announce Joint Satellite Network for Disaster Monitoring

Urumqi, China: China and several Central Asian countries have announced plans to jointly develop a satellite constellation aimed at improving disaster monitoring and environmental management across the region.

The agreement was signed during the 9th China–Eurasia Expo held in Urumqi, capital of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Named the “Tianwu Constellation,” the planned space-based monitoring system will initially consist of five satellites designed to share remote-sensing data and support responses to common regional challenges, including earthquakes, agricultural pests, glacier-related hazards, and floods.

According to scientists involved in the initiative, the project reflects growing regional cooperation in the use of advanced technologies for disaster risk reduction and climate resilience.

Tong Qingxi, a remote-sensing expert with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said Xinjiang and neighboring Central Asian countries face similar environmental and geological risks because of their shared mountain systems and geographic conditions.

Beyond satellite deployment, the initiative includes an integrated air-space-ground monitoring system. Data collected by satellites will be processed through a computing center in Xinjiang, where artificial intelligence models will be developed to support geological disaster prediction, glacier monitoring, and agricultural risk assessment.

Scientists highlighted the importance of glacier observation for water security in the region.

Chen Xi, an academic specializing in glacial geology, noted that glaciers across Xinjiang and neighboring Central Asian mountain ranges have experienced significant retreat in recent years. He said more accurate and continuous monitoring could strengthen water resource planning and improve long-term supply management.

Representatives and scientists from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan participated in the signing ceremony and welcomed the initiative as an opportunity to strengthen scientific cooperation and technological capacity.

Akobir Mirzorakhimzoda, vice president of Tajikistan’s National Academy of Sciences, said that integrating satellite networks and artificial intelligence could improve real-time environmental monitoring and provide stronger evidence for policymaking.

The initiative may also hold broader relevance for mountain regions beyond Central Asia, including areas that face increasing risks from glacial melt, landslides, and climate-related disasters.

Source: Xinhua / CGTN

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