Stakeholders Call for Community-Led Climate Action at Gilgit Seminar on Climate Change

GILGIT: A seminar titled “Climate Change: Our Collective Responsibility” was held in Gilgit, bringing together government officials, civil society representatives, environmental and development experts, partner institutions, and members of the media to discuss practical responses to the growing impacts of climate change, particularly in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The seminar was jointly organized by Ismaili CIVIC Pakistan, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Pakistan, and the Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan. Participants highlighted the escalating climate-related challenges facing the region, including rapid glacier melt, erratic rainfall, and frequent flash floods, which have resulted in loss of life, damage to infrastructure, displacement of communities, and disruption of livelihoods.

Representatives from Ismaili CIVIC, WWF-Pakistan, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and UNDP GLOF-II shared insights on community-driven sustainability initiatives, policy frameworks, and lessons learned from past interventions.

Speaking at the seminar, Afzal Shahabuddin, Member Communication, Ismaili Council for Pakistan, said Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change, adding that recent floods in Gilgit-Baltistan underscore the urgency for action. He emphasized that effective climate responses require innovative, holistic, and community-led solutions rooted in strong civic engagement.

A panel discussion featuring Haider Raza (WWF-Pakistan), Sobia Ali (EPA), Mohammad Zaman (AKRSP), and Kiran Qasim (Media) stressed the need for long-term planning and close collaboration between government institutions, civil society organizations, and local communities.

Haider Raza, Director North, WWF-Pakistan, highlighted the importance of integrating community awareness and indigenous knowledge into climate adaptation and mitigation strategies to reduce vulnerability in mountain regions.

In a message to the seminar, Nizar Mewawalla, President of the Ismaili Council for Pakistan, said that addressing climate change has long been central to the vision of the Ismaili Imamat and AKDN agencies. Referring to recent flood relief efforts, he noted that future investments would focus on building long-term resilience and strengthening early warning systems.

The Aga Khan Development Network reaffirmed its commitment to environmental protection and climate mitigation, stating that it is actively reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Accord and aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Addressing the gathering, Sobia Mustafa, Deputy Director, Environmental Protection Agency, Gilgit-Baltistan, said the region has climate-related policies in place but faces challenges in regular review and effective implementation. She emphasized that communities play a critical role in adopting climate-smart practices and driving local initiatives, noting that sustained community participation leads to the most impactful and lasting outcomes.

The seminar concluded with a call for stronger partnerships and joint initiatives to enhance climate resilience and promote sustainable development, particularly in Pakistan’s northern regions.

