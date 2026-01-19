One Killed, Three Injured as 8.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Gilgit-Baltistan, Hitting Hunza and Ghizer Hardest

With additional reporting by Ali Ahmad, Azhar Karim

Gilgit/Hunza: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Gilgit-Baltistan late Monday morning, killing one person, injuring three others and triggering landslides that damaged homes and cut off road access in Hunza and Ghizer districts, officials said.

The quake struck at around 11:30am, according to the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA). While most districts escaped damage, Ishkoman Valley in Ghizer and Chipurson Valley in Upper Hunza were among the worst affected areas.

In Ishkoman, a large boulder dislodged by the tremor struck two men riding a motorcycle near the Badswat area. Khush Baig, 60, a resident of Bilhanz, died on the spot, while Afzal Khan, 35, sustained serious injuries. He was given first aid at Imit Dispensary before being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Gahkuch.

In Hunza, multiple landslides blocked the main access road to Chipurson Valley, cutting off several villages. Authorities also reported temporary blockages at different points along the Karakoram Highway between Nagar and Khunjerab, disrupting traffic.

Residents in Chipurson described scenes of fear as falling rocks and dust clouds forced families to rush out of their homes amid freezing temperatures. Severe damage was reported from Zoodkhoon and Shitmerg villages, where a large number of houses were rendered uninhabitable. Damage was also reported from Shersabz, Reshit, and nearby settlements.

According to preliminary local estimates, more than 300 houses, along with cattle sheds, vehicles and other private property, were damaged across Chipurson Valley. Parts of the valley road were also badly affected, while cracks were reported in an under-construction powerhouse channel and water pipelines in the Yishkuk area.

The GBDMA Hunza said two children were injured in Chipurson Valley. No fatalities were reported from the area. The injured were provided medical assistance and later shifted to Gilgit for further check-ups.

Talking to Pamir Times, local activist Haider Badakhsani said residents have demanded that Chipurson Valley be declared a disaster-hit area. He said the valley has experienced repeated tremors over the past several months, creating widespread fear, but the latest earthquake was the strongest and most destructive.

He stressed the urgent need for immediate road clearance, improved medical facilities, heating arrangements for tents amid sub-zero temperatures reaching minus 25 degrees Celsius, and the evacuation of families from high-risk zones to safer locations. He also called for the restoration and expansion of cellular communication services, noting that mobile signals are currently available only in Reshit and Shersabz.

He further said that the Chipurson community had requested the Xinjiang government in China to provide prefabricated houses and coal for the affected communities. According to him, the Chinese authorities have sought an official request from the Government of Pakistan. He said the Deputy Commissioner Hunza has already written to the Home Secretary, who indicated that such requests can be processed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The community has urged the federal and Gilgit-Baltistan governments to expedite the process so that around 600 prefabricated houses can be arranged before peak winter conditions worsen.

The GBDMA Hunza confirmed that the earthquake severely affected Chipurson Valley, damaging and, in some cases, collapsing houses and cattle sheds. Although no loss of life was reported from the valley, two children sustained injuries. Officials said the injured were provided immediate medical assistance, were in stable condition, and were later shifted to Gilgit for further medical check-ups.

In response to the situation, C&W Department machinery from Sost and Passu was mobilised for immediate road clearance in Chipurson Valley. Officials said a blade tractor had already reached the affected sites, while a wheel dozer was dispatched and was en route to clear heavy debris. Rescue 1122 teams from Gojal were also deployed and assisted in evacuating the injured children and supporting local communities.

To strengthen medical preparedness, one ambulance was placed on standby at RHC Sost, while another ambulance was stationed at Kirmin in Chipurson. Authorities said detailed damage assessments and relief activities would begin once road access to Chipurson Valley is fully restored.

The Deputy Commissioner Hunza, along with Assistant Directors of GBDMA, remained in close coordination throughout the day, closely monitoring the evolving situation and directing field teams. Officials emphasised that all relevant departments had been placed on high alert to respond swiftly in case of aftershocks or further emergencies.

Authorities confirmed that no damage or casualties were reported from other districts of Gilgit-Baltistan, including Gilgit, Nagar, Diamer, Astore, Skardu, Shigar, Ghanche and Kharmang. All major roads remained open, except for the Chilim–Deosai road in Astore, which was already closed due to seasonal conditions.

Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious, avoid travelling near steep slopes, and immediately report any signs of fresh landslides or structural cracks. The GBDMA said it would continue to issue updates as assessments are completed and access routes are restored.

