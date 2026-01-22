Chipursan Valley: The People, Landscape, and Devastation of a 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake

Chipursan Valley is a narrow stretch of land located in the Gojal Sub-Division of District Hunza in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region. Bordering the Wakhan Corridor of Central Asia, the valley is home to a majority of Wakhi-speaking communities spread across almost a dozen villages and small settlements.

North-west of Sost, the last major town on the Karakoram Highway, Chipursan Valley is connected to the rest of Hunza by an unpaved road that is highly vulnerable to natural hazards, including landslides, floods, and rockfalls. This fragile connectivity often leaves the valley isolated during extreme weather and seismic events.

According to local oral memory, the valley has been inhabited for hundreds of years. People from the neighboring Wakhan Valley and the broader Badakhshan region have settled here for centuries. No written records are available, which has given rise to multiple narratives about the origins of human settlement in the area.

The Earthquake

After experiencing frequent tremors for over two months, the valley was struck by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake, causing widespread destruction in the villages of Zoodkhun and Shetmerg. Neighboring villages also suffered damage, but Zoodkhun and Shetmerg were hit hardest.

Around 300 houses were either destroyed or damaged to varying degrees, according to the Local Support Organization. Two children sustained injuries as homes collapsed or were violently shaken during what is believed to be the most intense earthquake in the region’s recorded history.

Villages of Chipursan Valley

Chipursan Valley comprises several villages, hamlets, and seasonal settlements spread across a vast stretch of land. Some of the major settlements are illustrated on the following map. For orientation, the valley also features numerous passes, glaciers, and pastures, including Baba Ghundi, Dhan Kut, Kim Kut, Ruvai, Yishkuk, and Kutke Zherv. The Epicenter

Locals report that the most visible impact of the earthquake was at a pasture called Yiškʉk, which in Wakhi literally means “Grey Spring.” Many believe this may have been the earthquake’s epicenter, as the landscape there has changed dramatically. According to oral tradition, Yiškʉk has witnessed disasters in the distant past. A frequently told story recounts a massive lake that once destroyed an ancient settlement in the area, decimating its population. While there is no documentary or archaeological evidence to support this, the tale remains part of Gojal Valley’s folklore. Some speculate that the Yishkuk disaster of the old times may have been caused by a glacial-lake outburst flood (GLOF), highlighting the valley’s long history of natural hazards.

The Future

With tremors still reverberating through the valley, residents live in constant fear. Hundreds have abandoned their damaged homes, seeking shelter in tents amid sub-zero temperatures. Discussions are underway about relocating the population to safer areas to prevent further loss of life from potential future quakes.

Government departments, AKDN agencies, and local communities have mobilized rapidly to provide relief, but the valley’s path to recovery remains uncertain.