Chupurson Earthquake: Urgent Need for Cash-Based Humanitarian Aid

By Qayyum Ali Shah

The recent earthquake in Chupurson Valley, Gojal Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan has left the remote mountain communities in a state of profound hardship. Entire villages were shaken by tremors and subsequent damage of houses, schools, community centres, irrigation infrastructures, animal shads and land degradation by landslides, forcing families to abandon their ancestral homes and relocate to safer areas in the lower parts of the Gojal valley. This disaster struck on January 19,2026 during the peak of winter, when temperatures plummet to as low as –25°C, compounding the suffering of those already vulnerable. The after shocks and jolts are continuing till date. In such extreme conditions, survival without adequate shelter, heating, and food becomes nearly impossible, and the displaced population now faces the dual challenge of coping with the trauma of loss while struggling to meet their most basic needs.

Relocation itself has proven to be a daunting process. Families uprooted from their homes must contend with unfamiliar locations, limited resources, and the logistical difficulties of transporting people, livestock, and essential goods through snowbound terrain. The sudden displacement has traumatised community to leave their homes and the uncertainty of returning back has created psychological distress. Children pregnant women, lactating mothers, elderly and the persons with special needs are particularly at risk, facing heightened exposure to illness, malnutrition, and the emotional toll of instability.

In this context, a cash-based humanitarian response emerges as the most effective and dignified solution. Unlike traditional in-kind aid, which often struggles to reach remote areas in time, monthly cash transfers empower families to prioritize their own survival strategies. Through secure digital platforms such as mobile banking and digital wallets, assistance can be delivered quickly and transparently, ensuring that funds reach those who need them most. Cash assistance provides families with the freedom to choose whether to spend on food, medicine, heating fuel, or other needs, while simultaneously protecting their dignity by allowing them to make decisions for themselves. Moreover, digital transfers reduce the risk of corruption, enhance accountability, and streamline the distribution process in ways that bulky relief goods cannot.

The long-term benefits of this approach are equally significant. By combining transparency, efficiency, and respect for human dignity, cash-based assistance strengthens trust between communities and aid providers. It creates a foundation for recovery, enabling families to rebuild their lives with autonomy and hope. Moreover, digital transfers foster financial inclusion, equipping communities with tools that can help them withstand future shocks. Ultimately, this method ensures that life-saving needs are met while empowering families to move beyond survival toward resilience and self-reliance.

Writer’s note: This write up is based on my previous extensive experience working in disaster and conflict affecting countries such as Yemen, Nigeria, Iraq and Sudan

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts