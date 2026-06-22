Who Is Amjad Hussain, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Newly Elected Chief Minister?

Special Report

Advocate Amjad Hussain, President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Gilgit-Baltistan and a seasoned lawyer-politician, has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, securing broad-based support across the political spectrum in the newly elected assembly.

His election reflects a rare political consensus, with lawmakers from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM), and a PTI-backed independent member supporting his candidature for the region’s highest elected office.

Early Life and Education

Born in 1975 in Amphary, Gilgit, Amjad Hussain belongs to a prominent political family. His late father, Azar Khan, was a senior PPP leader and former Chairman of District Gilgit.

Raised in an environment shaped by public service and political activism, he developed an early interest in law, governance and politics.

He received his early education at Government High School No. 1 Gilgit and completed his FSc from Public School and College Jutial. He later earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of the Punjab and entered the legal profession.

Legal Career and Public Service

Over the years, Amjad Hussain established himself as one of Gilgit-Baltistan’s leading lawyers.

He served as President of the Gilgit-Baltistan High Court Bar Association and President of the Peoples Lawyers Forum. As a senior advocate of the Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan, he gained recognition for his work on constitutional matters, governance issues and public-interest litigation.

Political Journey

Amjad Hussain’s political career began during his student years. In 1996, he was elected District President of the Peoples Students Federation (PSF).

He subsequently held several organisational roles within the Pakistan Peoples Party and gradually emerged as one of the party’s most influential leaders in Gilgit-Baltistan.

From 2009 to 2014, he served as a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council, contributing to debates on governance reforms, constitutional affairs and legislation.

In 2015, the PPP leadership appointed him President of PPP Gilgit-Baltistan, entrusting him with rebuilding the party’s organisational structure and expanding its outreach across the region.

Electoral Milestone

A major milestone came during the 2020 Gilgit-Baltistan elections when Amjad Hussain won from both GBA-1 Gilgit-I and GBA-4 Nagar-I, becoming the first politician in the region’s electoral history to secure victories from two constituencies in the same election.

He later retained the Gilgit-I seat and vacated the Nagar constituency.

Following the elections, he served as Leader of the Opposition in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly from 2020 to 2023, becoming a prominent voice on constitutional rights, democratic governance and regional autonomy.

Political Vision and Key Campaigns

Amjad Hussain has been closely associated with the campaigns of “Haq-e-Hukumat” (Right to Rule) and “Haq-e-Malkiat” (Right to Ownership), which called for greater political empowerment and stronger land ownership rights for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

These themes later became central elements of the PPP’s political programme in the region.

2026 Elections and Election as Chief Minister

In the 2026 general elections, Amjad Hussain won from GBA-1 Gilgit-I and led the PPP to emerge as the largest party in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

His subsequent election as Chief Minister, backed by coalition partners and opposition lawmakers, has been viewed as a significant moment of political unity in the region.

Beyond Politics

Outside politics and law, Amjad Hussain has remained engaged in business and community affairs. Football, fishing and reading are among his personal interests.

Looking Ahead

With nearly three decades of experience in politics, law and public service, Chief Minister Amjad Hussain now assumes leadership of Gilgit-Baltistan at a time when public expectations remain high for political stability, institutional reforms and accelerated socio-economic development across the region.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts