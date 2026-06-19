Second Assembly Seat, Cabinet Role Among Reported Commitments Behind Naiknam Karim’s Joining PPP

Special Report

GILGIT: The recent decision of Hunza’s newly elected lawmaker Naiknam Karim, who contested the Gilgit-Baltistan elections as a PTI-backed independent candidate, to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is understood to have been accompanied by a set of political and development-related commitments.

According to information available to Pamir Times, one of the key reported commitments between the two sides relates to efforts to increase the number of elected seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly from 24 to 25, with the proposed additional seat allocated to Hunza.

Sources indicate that the understanding also envisages Naiknam Karim’s inclusion in the next Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet if the PPP succeeds in forming the government. The tourism portfolio reportedly featured prominently in the discussions, reflecting Naiknam’s professional association with the tourism sector.

The reported commitments further include assurances regarding development allocations for GBA-6 Hunza and the prioritisation of development initiatives for disaster-affected areas of Chipursan, as well as for the Attabad affectees, who have long sought greater government attention for infrastructure, rehabilitation, and socio-economic development.

The fourth reported aspect of the understanding relates to representation for Sub-Division Gojal in the future government setup. Political sources say efforts would be made to ensure Gojal’s presence in decision-making forums through reserved-seat nominations or advisory positions within the Gilgit-Baltistan government.

Naiknam Karim formally announced his decision to join the PPP on Friday by verifying his joining letter before the Chief Election Commissioner, becoming one of several newly elected independents whose political affiliations are shaping the evolving landscape of government formation in Gilgit-Baltistan following the June 7 elections.

The development has received a mixed response. PTI leaders, workers, and supporters in Hunza and across Gilgit-Baltistan have condemned the decision, while others have welcomed the move, viewing it as a step that could help secure representation for Hunza in the next government.

Neither the PPP leadership nor Naiknam Karim has publicly released details of any formal arrangement. However, the reported commitments highlight the political negotiations underway as parties seek to consolidate support ahead of the formation of the next regional government.

The development has attracted considerable attention in Hunza, where questions surrounding political representation, development priorities, and governance reforms have remained central issues in public discourse for several years.

It is pertinent to note that two PTI-backed candidates secured victories in the elections. While Naiknam Karim has joined the PPP, Syed Suhail Abbas of GBA-3 Gilgit-III has yet to decide whether to remain independent or align with a political party.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts