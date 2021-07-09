Sun. Jul 11th, 2021

Three sisters have “drowned” in Chitral’s Shoghore river

2 days ago Pamir Times

A file photo of the Shoghore Valley river

CHITRAL: Three sisters have reportedly drowned while washing carpet on the bank of River Shoghore, located in Karimabad Valley of Lower Chitral district.

The eldest of the sisters, Fozia, 24, was reportedly a Nursing student visiting her family during summer vacations. The two other sisters were Muskan and Arishain, aged 12 and 14, say media reports.

Bodies of the girls were retrieved from the river.

It is reported that one of the girls slipped and fell in the river, while the other two drowned while trying to save her. Police has launched an investigation.

 

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas.

