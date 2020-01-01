Sun. Jan 5th, 2020

NAB files another reference against officials of GB’s forest department

4 days ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The regional office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Gilgit-Baltistan has filed a reference against officials of Forest Department Gilgit-Baltistan for issuing illegal transport passes for transportation of illegally cut timbers.

According to a press release, a reference was filed against Saleem Ullah Khan S/o Raheen Ullah Khan, Ex-DFO Astore; Muhammad Iqbal S/o Khaista Rehman, Forest Lessee; Zakir Hussain S/o Fazal Ali, Chief Conservator Gilgit; Muhammad Zamrud S/o Nabi Khan, Conservator (Retired); Qadar Dan S/o Abdul Hayee, RFO (Retired) and Ghulam Haider S/o Abdul Razzaq, DFO (Retired) on Wednesday.
Saleem Ullah Khan, Ex-DFO Astore, has been accused of misusing his authority by issuing illegal transport passes for transportation of illegally cut timber to Forest Lessee Muhammad Iqbal without depositing fine in violation of Gilgit-Baltistan Council Directives dated 15-03-2013.
NAB investigation has further established that Zakir Hussain, Chief Conservator Gilgit , Muhammad Zamrud, Conservator (Retired), Qadar Dan, RFO (Retired) and Ghulam Haider, DFO (Retired) with malafide intent and by misuse of authority extended illegal benefits to accused Saleem Ullah Khan, Ex-DFO Astore and reflected excess and illegal timber in the assessment report. Hence, the accused persons were responsible for causing loss to the national exchequer amounting to Rs. 48.28 million.
According to NAB, two references (Reference no. 02/2018 and 03/2018) against accused Saleem Ullah Khan and Qadar Dan, while, one reference (Reference no. 0112019) are already under trial at Accountability Court Gilgit-Baltistan.

