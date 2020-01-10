Fri. Jan 10th, 2020

KIU and SCO to jointly establish Gilgit-Baltistan’s first “Information Technology Park”

4 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Karakoram Int’l University (KIU) and Special Communications Organization (SCO) have decided to join hands to establish Gilgit-Baltistan’s first “Information Technology Park” and “Technology Incubation Center”.

As part of the agreement KIU will provide physical space, while SCO will generate funding through the federal IT Ministry, a KIU representative has told the media.

The center will, reportedly, be equipped with ‘state of the art’ IT facilities and generate linkages with the global market.

Pamir Times

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

