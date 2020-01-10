KIU and SCO to jointly establish Gilgit-Baltistan’s first “Information Technology Park”
GILGIT: Karakoram Int’l University (KIU) and Special Communications Organization (SCO) have decided to join hands to establish Gilgit-Baltistan’s first “Information Technology Park” and “Technology Incubation Center”.
As part of the agreement KIU will provide physical space, while SCO will generate funding through the federal IT Ministry, a KIU representative has told the media.
The center will, reportedly, be equipped with ‘state of the art’ IT facilities and generate linkages with the global market.