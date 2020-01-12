Opposition leader alleges pre-poll rigging in GBA election

GILGIT: As the clock ticks down towards the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly election, the leader of opposition in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Capt. (R) Muhammad Shafi has expressed his concerns regarding different initiative of Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman.

Opposition leader, in his letter of 11th January, has lodged a complaint with chief election commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan by demanding ban on fresh appointments and suspend newly proposed development schemes of the members of the ruling PML-N to eliminate the chances of pre-poll rigging.

Capt. Shahfi has also blamed the Chief Minister of nepotism for appointing people from his constituency in different government departments on different pay scales. He has said that CM has allocated 30 crore worth of development funds to the assembly members from the ruling PML-N in order to influence the voters before the election. The government has violated the direction of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court by ignoring the opposition members in development schemes, Shahfi has mentioned.

Opposition leader has accused the Chief Minister of using religious card by allocating millions for mosques and madrasas to get religious sympathies and vote.

The letter mentions that holding free and fair election is the responsibility of chief election commissioner under the Article 218 of the Constitutions of Pakistan.

Shafi has asked the chief commissioner to take all necessary steps to ensure free, fair and impartial election and also create and environment for voters to exercide their rights of vote freely.

