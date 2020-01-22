House gutted by accidental fire in Chitral’s Karimabad Valley, mother and child survive

A house was gutted by an acidental fire in the Madashel village of Karimabad Valley, Chitral.

Mother and child survived with burn injuries.

Locals have appealed to the government to support hte fmaily.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...