Chitral Regional Video Reports House gutted by accidental fire in Chitral’s Karimabad Valley, mother and child survive 6 hours ago Pamir Times FacebookTwitterLinkedin A house was gutted by an acidental fire in the Madashel village of Karimabad Valley, Chitral. Mother and child survived with burn injuries. Locals have appealed to the government to support hte fmaily. About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts FacebookTwitterLinkedinShare this:WhatsAppTweetLike this:Like Loading... Share this on WhatsApp Continue Reading Previous Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Gojal Sub-Division of District Hunza Inaugurated. More Stories Video Reports Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Gojal Sub-Division of District Hunza Inaugurated. 7 hours ago Pamir Times Video Reports Female patient transported to hospital in a Wheelbarrow in snow-bound Kharmang District of Baltistan 7 hours ago Pamir Times Video Reports Season II of Ice Hockey Championship concluded in Altit, Hunza 2 days ago Pamir Times Video Reports Glacial lake formed on Shishpar Glacier, Hunza, drains 4 days ago Pamir Times Culture Video Reports Bururshaski Research Academy brings mystical musical colours of Karakoram to Islamabad 6 days ago Pamir Times Chitral Regional Chitral police arrests hired gunman, three other suspects, in ‘honor’ related triple murder case 2 months ago Pamir Times What do you think? Cancel reply