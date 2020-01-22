Wed. Jan 22nd, 2020

House gutted by accidental fire in Chitral’s Karimabad Valley, mother and child survive

6 hours ago Pamir Times

A house was gutted by an acidental fire in the Madashel village of Karimabad Valley, Chitral.

Mother and child survived with burn injuries.

Locals have appealed to the government to support hte fmaily.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

