Khaplu’s residents threaten to block ‘Siachen Road’ in protest against paucity of doctors at DHQ Hospital

GHANCHE: Hundreds of residents of Khaplu the other day poured onto street demanding of the government’s high-ups for provision of specialist doctors at District Headquarter (DHQ) Khaplu.

While chanting full-throat slogans in favour of their demand, the angry protesters warned the government to block Siachen Road if their demands were not fulfilled.

The protesters, speaking on the occasion, said the population of the district is over 0.15 million, however, the provincial government and health department official had always neglected the region in provision of doctors, including gynecologist and surgeon.

Chilly weather has been hitting the area since the outset of November 2019, paralyzing the routine of life and confining the locals in their homess.

Addressing to the protesters, Awami Action Committee President Haji Yaqoob held government officials responsible and said that there were only few junior doctors at DHQ Khaplu. “No specialists’ doctors are available in the hospital. Despite transferring of gynecologist and surgeon at Khaplu, they [doctors] are not performing their duties at Khaplu,” he added.

Warning the government and administrations, the AAC president announced that a big protest demonstration would be staged which would be participated by all Jamia Masajid on upcoming Friday.

Renowned journalists and cartoonist Apo IqbalBalti and Ghanche chapter Pakistan Peoples Party General Secretary NazarKazmi also slammed at provincial officials for not deputing the doctors at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a man, hailing from Khaplu, committed suicide at Skardu District. According to details, Sharafat Hussain, who was the employee of Public Works Department, went missing on Thursday and a report has been lodged with City Police Station, Skardu. However, according to police, his dead body was found hanging with a tree Karasma Thang.

Upon the information, Rescue 1122 and police reached at the spot and rushed his body to hospital for medico legal formalities. Police said that investigations are underway to probe into incident.

Khaplu's residents threaten to block 'Siachen Road' in protest against paucity of doctors at DHQ Hospital

