Ghizer Police arrests Malik Afreen Khan on charges of abduction

GHIZER : Ghizer Police have arrested Malik Afreen Khan from outside the session court in Gahkuch. He was accused in kidnapping of four youth from the Hunderap locality of Phander in July 2019

The arrest was made after the judge of sessions court Gahkuch cancelled the bail of Malik Afreen Khan.

The court later handed over Malik Afreen to Gupis-Yasin police on physical remand.

Four youth, Akram, Ali Sher, Amir Wali and Alamgir, were allegedly abducted on gunpoint and taken across the valley to Kohistan KPK. The youth were handed over to Kohistan police after five days. The accused Malik Afreen had also filled FIR against the four abducted youth in Kohistan by accusing them of theft. Also read this: Armed group abducts four residents of Handarap village over ‘land dispute’ This incident had sparked widespread protests in Ghizer. Malik Afreen Malik is a resident of Kandia Badigo Gabral locality, Tehsil Komila, Kohistan. The incident reportedly took place over a pasture dispute which is under trial in a session court in Gahkuch.

