Sun. Feb 23rd, 2020

Ghizer Police arrests Malik Afreen Khan on charges of abduction

5 hours ago Pamir Times

Malik Afreen is a resident of Kohistan, KPK

GHIZER : Ghizer Police have arrested Malik Afreen Khan from outside the session court in Gahkuch. He was accused in kidnapping of four youth from the Hunderap locality of Phander in July 2019

The arrest was made after the judge of sessions court Gahkuch cancelled the bail of Malik Afreen Khan.

The court later handed over Malik Afreen to Gupis-Yasin police on physical remand.

Four youth, Akram, Ali Sher, Amir Wali and Alamgir, were allegedly abducted on gunpoint and taken across the valley to Kohistan KPK. The youth were handed over to Kohistan police after five days. The accused Malik Afreen had also filled FIR against the four abducted youth in Kohistan by accusing them of theft.

Also read this:

Armed group abducts four residents of Handarap village over ‘land dispute’

This incident had sparked widespread protests in Ghizer.

Malik Afreen Malik is a resident of Kandia Badigo Gabral locality, Tehsil Komila, Kohistan.

The incident reportedly took place over a pasture dispute which is under trial in a session court in Gahkuch.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Canada for Clean and Green Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan

2 days ago Pamir Times

The Pak Hunza-Gilgit Social Welfare Organization organizes “Explore Karachi 2020” program

1 week ago Pamir Times

Trophy Hunting: Lt. Gen Aamir Abbasi hunts an Ibex in Misgar Valley, Hunza

1 week ago Pamir Times

Winter Tech Camp organized by TechScape and Accelerate Prosperity Pakistan concludes in Gilgit

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Khaplu’s residents threaten to block ‘Siachen Road’ in protest against paucity of doctors at DHQ Hospital

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

900,000 rupees raised in 4 days to help ailing child from Ishkoman Valley

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Renowned mountaineer Samina Baig receives Hum Women Leaders’ Award

3 hours ago Pamir Times

Ghizer Police arrests Malik Afreen Khan on charges of abduction

5 hours ago Pamir Times

Improve roads before arranging festivals in Chitral

7 hours ago Pamir Times

Making Gilgit-Baltistan a Provisional Province Will Harm “Kashmir Cause”, Gandapur

9 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan’s Constitutional Locus

2 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: