UCA Launches Three New Books On Cultural Heritage of Central Asia

DUSHANBE: (PR) On February 29th 2020, the University of Central Asia’s (UCA) Cultural Heritage and Humanities Unit (CHHU) held a book launch, presenting three new releases in its Cultural Heritage Book Series. The launch event was held at the Ismaili Centre in Dushanbe (Tajikistan), and gathered over 200 attendees from the academic community, international organisations, as well as state officials.

In addition to the ‘Tajiks of Huf Valley’ book by a famous orientalist, Mikhail Andreev, the event introduced two more books including “Andrei Evlampievich Madji: Half a Century of Scientific Research in Central Asia” written by Victor Dubovitskii, and “Architectural Odyssey: ‘Sapharnama’ of Nasir Khusraw”, written by Munavar Mamadnazarov.

“Central Asian countries have a rich history that should be studied, and it is important for great scholars to share their heritage with the next generation,” said Dr. Bohdan Krawchenko, Dean of UCA’s Graduate School of Development. “For several years, UCA has been collaborating with the Institute of History, Archeology and Ethnography of the Academy of Science of the Republic of Tajikistan, and this partnership has proven to be successful. The Academy’s archives contain a treasure of materials, which, with help of modern technologies and digitalisation, can be preserved and presented to the world. The significance of examining and publishing these materials cannot be overstated.”

Dr. Krawchenko also noted that last year, CHHU launched a series of Research Papers with the intent of turning it into a full scientific magazine, which can be used by regional scholars as a platform to access a larger audience. The research papers are available for free download from UCA’s website:

https://ucentralasia.org/Research/ResearchPapers/EN

According to Dr. Elmira Kuchumkulova, Head of UCA’s CHHU, the Cultural Heritage Books Series is aimed at contributing to the preservation and popularisation of the rich and diverse history and culture of people in Central Asia. Over the past 12 years, a total of 20 books have been developed and published by UCA, presenting research results on architectural and archeological monuments, traditions, music, and the spoken art of people in Pamir and Tien-Shan.

More details: https://www.ucentralasia.org/Resources/Item/2599/EN

