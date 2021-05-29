PRCS pays tribute to volunteers who served humanity during Covid-19 pandemic

Gilgit: (PR) Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday celebrated the “Red Cross Red Crescent Day” under the global theme “Together we are unstoppable” aiming at to pay tribute to the frontline workers, volunteers and others who rendered their indelible services during Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control across the region.

The event was attended by Chairman PRCS GB, Brig. (Retd) Saleem Mahmood, Director General Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) Mr. Wali Khan, DG Rescue-1122 Mr. Fida Hussain and a large number of volunteers from varied backgrounds.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman PRCS GB Brig. (Retd) Saleem Mahmood said that Pakistan Red Crescent Society being an auxiliary body to the government has been serving the most vulnerable segments of the society by providing relief and rehabilitation services in time of disasters and other emergencies throughout the country. The similar efforts have been put together by the PRCS GB chapter by mobilizing volunteers and promoting the spirit of voluntary services among the youth but it faces some challenges to act even more efficiently.

“To overcome these challenges the PRCS needs special attention of the Provincial Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and other organizations so that the organization could be able to serve the vulnerable communities effectively” he added. He said that the PRCS GB has targeted to establish a strong network of up to 50,000 volunteers in Gilgit-Baltistan hence for it invites GBDMA, Rescue-1122, AKDN and other organization to come forward and join hands with the organization in recruiting and training the young volunteers in different capacities so that they can contribute their humanitarian services in making the people of GB as resilient community.

The Director General Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) Mr. Wali Khan said that in today’s materialistic era everyone is struggling to win bread and butter for themselves and their families and no one bothers to care of those in troubles from various aspects. In such circumstances providing voluntary services to an organization and promoting social inclusion is the real meaning of humanity and such selfless services provide guarantee the good to us in this world and the hereafter.

He appreciated the services of PRCS volunteers in serving the vulnerable communities during the Covid-19 pandemic and other disasters and assured to extend his fully support when and wherever needed to the PRCS GB.

Earlier, PRCS GB Acting Secretary Imran Rana shed light on the services of PRCS GB for the vulnerable communities during Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters. Appreciating the services of volunteers Mr. Imran said that you can count on us because even on the worst days of all, we are still it together and together we are unstoppable.

