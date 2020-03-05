BADA’s new cabinet sworn in

KARACHI: On 1st March 2020 the cabinet of Baltit Academic Development Association (BADA) Karachi was sworn in during a ceremony held at Jewani Conference Hall. The presidents of Aga Khan council for Garden and Gulshan attended the event as chief guests. The Chairman HGSWO (Hunza Gilgit Social Welfare Organization), Chairman HGISF (Hunza Gilgit Ismaili Students Federation), President GISAK (Gojal Ismaili Students Association Karachi), Presidents of all federating units under HGSIF-, and some students from Hunza attended the event.

Mr.Azam Khan vice-president BADA welcomed all the distinguished guests .

First female president of BADA Ms. Sohaila Karim said that it was her great honor to serve the community. She had previously worked as BADA’s General Secretary. She acknowledged the support of advisory board and paid good wishes to new alliance for upcoming projects.

The Oath Taking Ceremony was followed by panel discussion of President of GISAk ,President of HGSWO, President of HGISF and a member of Regional Ismaili Council. During the discussion different questioned were answered like challenges faced by people, more specifically students, of Northern Areas in Karachi and how to overcome these challenges.

Other than the Oath Taking Ceremony, the purpose of this event was to bring unity among different organizations of Gilgit and to work together in collaboration in future to get to know about the root problems faced and to find the best solutions together.

Panel discussion was followed by lectures of two speakers. First was Miss.Rani Mohammad, a religious scholar who delivered her speech on khidmat.

The second speaker was Mr.Nazeem Aman who is currently doing his doctorate in Hong Kong. He expressed his views on The Challenges of 21st Century and how to resolve them.

The event was concluded with refreshment and group Photography. Participants applaud BADA for arranging such sort of events and requested to arrange similar in future too.

