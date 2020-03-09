Rose hips of northern Pakistan

By Saba Irum

The Northern Areas of Pakistan are blessed with the unique wealth of the rose hips, a highly beneficial plant.

The rose hips are the deciduous shrubs native to Europe and western Asia. The rose hip is also called the rose haw, it is the accessory fruit of the rose plant. It is typically red to orange, but ranges from the dark purple to the black in some species. The rose hips begin to form the successful pollination of the flowers in spring or early summer, and then ripen in the late summer through autumn.

The rose hips are used for making jam, teas, jelly, syrup, beverages, soup, pies and in marmalades, etc. They can also be eaten as a raw berry, avoiding the hair inside the fruit.

The rose hips are used as an herbal tea, often blended with hibiscus and an oil is also extracted from its seeds. Rose hip soup is famous in Sweden. Dried rose hips are sold for the primitive crafts and for the home fragrance purposes.

The rose hips possess vitamin C,710 percent, vitamin A 87 percent, vitamin K 32 percent, Potassium 12 percent and vitamin E 29 percent. The rose hips help in prevention from the cancer and chronic diseases, reduces risks of cardiovascular diseases, keeps skin wrinkle free, boots immune system, reduces risks of osteoporosis and helps in managing the diabetes. Rose hips possess the seeds of the rose plant. They are dried and used to make the medicine. The fresh rose hips are useful for prevention from cold and flu. Pakistan is Mash Allah a truly blessed land to have such unique kinds of plants like rose hips. The only need is that we make more researches about it and use it for the benefit of people.

