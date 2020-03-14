Suicide Prevention: AKHSP and District Administration establish 24-Hours Helpline in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Chitral administration and Aga Khan Health Service signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday for establishment of a helpline and control room as part of the efforts to control suicides.

As part of the MOU, AKHSP will provide the manpower and technical assistance, while the district administration will provide logistic support.

A helpline number (413858) was also introduced during the MoU signing ceremony.

The helpline will take calls from distressed people and provide them counseling and guidance.

Speaking at the occasion, Chitral’s Deputy Commissioner, Naveed Ahmad, urged the masses to call the number and share their issues. He assured that confidentiality of the callers will be maintained. The district official further said that callers will be facilitated round the clock.

He also said that those making fake and prank calls to the number will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The MoU was signed by the Deputy Commissioner and AKHSP’s Meraj Uddin.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...