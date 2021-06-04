Sat. Jun 5th, 2021

ECNEC approves Shandoor-Gilgit, Thallichi GB – Shounter AJK, road projects, costing upto 68bn rupees

15 hours ago Pamir Times

ISLAMABAD: ECNEC has approved two major infrastructures for Gilgit-Baltistan region, including the Shandoor-Gilgit Road and the Inter Provincial Connectivity Economic Corridor (Thallichi GB- Shounter AJK).

The projects were approved during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Hammad Azhar, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain.
ECNEC approved Inter Provincial Connectivity Economic Corridor Through Gilgit- Baltistan and AJK(Thallichi GB- Shounter AJK), widening and rehabilitation of Astore Valley Road, Package i-iv-103 KM, Package iv-vii-18 KM, and total length 121 KM (package I to V& VII). The project was approved at the rationalized cost of Rs.19.195 billion. Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan is the sponsoring agency of the project which is expected to be completed in 3 years.
Construction of Shandoor-Gilgit Road, 216 Km Project was approved at the PC-I cost of Rs. 49.946 billion. The project road is located in Gilgit- Baltistan Province and will be executed by National Highway Authority, it will be connected with Upper Chitral district of KP province, and provide an alternate route for GB’s connection with mainland Pakistan.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

