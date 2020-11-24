Thu. Nov 26th, 2020

Newly elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to take oath tomorrow

2 days ago Pamir Times

Interior view of the new GB Assembly hall

GILGIT: The newly-elected Members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to take oath tomorrow (Wednesday) in a maiden session called after the November 15 General Elections, according to a statement released by Abbas Ali, the Assembly’s spokesperson.

The Speaker of the outgoing Assembly Fida Muhammad Nashad will preside over the session.

After the oathtaking, the members will elect Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, as per schedule.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Five more imprisoned Hunza activists released from jail

2 days ago Pamir Times

Four more of the incarcerated Hunza activists released

5 days ago Pamir Times

Five Companies of Pakistan Army requisitioned to maintain law and order in Gilgit and Chilas

1 week ago Pamir Times

GB Govt and AKDN Sign Agreement to Build 2.8MW Run-of-The-River Power Project in Hunza

1 week ago Pamir Times

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan “Dissatisfied” with Polls in Gilgit-Baltistan

1 week ago Pamir Times

Committee formed to investigate suspicious death of young photographer, Moin Akhtar

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Newly elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to take oath tomorrow

2 days ago Pamir Times

Five more imprisoned Hunza activists released from jail

2 days ago Pamir Times

PDM constituent parties to convene first meeting in Gilgit on November 23

3 days ago Pamir Times

The “Water Tower of Asia” and The Gilgit River Basin

4 days ago Pamir Times

GB Health Dept recommends closure of educational institutions for one more week

4 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: