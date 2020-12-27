Sun. Dec 27th, 2020

Pakistan Army’s chopper crashes during casualty evacuation in #Minimarg, four martyred

10 hours ago Pamir Times

File photo of a Pakistan Army helicopter landing in Minimarg

GILGIT/ISLAMABAD: A chopper of the Pakistan Army has crashed in Minimarg leading to the death of four personnel, including the chopper’s pilot and co-pilot.

According to a press statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISP), the chopper has crashed ‘due to technical reasons.’ The exact crash site is reportedly almost three kilometers away from an area called Dumba Bao.

The chopper was flying in the Minimarg valley to evacuate the body of a solider.

The four Pakistan Army personnel who lost their lives in the incident have been identified as Pilot Major M. Hussain, Co-Pilot Maj Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam and Sepoy Muhammad Farooq.

The chopper was reportedly evacuating the body of Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to the Combined Military Hospital, Skardu.

According to initial reports, Major Hussain is a resident of Malir (Karachi), while Major Muhammad Hussain is a resident of Skardu, Baltistan. Naik Inzamam Alam and Sepoy Farooq are residents of Chakwal and Sahiwal, respectively.

