EvK2CNR’s conducts Improved Livestock Rearing Training for Farmers in Astore

ASTORE: EvK2CNR conducted a training to 35 farmers from 11 villages of Chilam and Dasgiram on improved livestock rearing. This training was targeting the habitants of the buffer zone of Deosai National Park under a UNDP supported project.

The trainer discussed the most recurring diseases among livestock and advised preventive and curing measures. EvK2CNR also provided medicine-kit to the farmers that contained nutritious food, antibiotics, vaccines, syringes etc.

This training was conducted in collaboration with Government Livestock and Parks and Wildlife Departments Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr. Nasir Ali, Deputy Director Government Wildlife Department facilitator the sessions whereas Dr. Abbas Ali also assisted in facilitating the session.

Yousuf Additional Commissioner Diamer-Astore Division was the chief guest on this occasion. Assistant Commissioner Astore headquarter was also present at the closing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner appreciated the training and termed it very useful for the participants. He said majority in Astore are dependent on livestock that can further be benefitted by adopting improved methods of livestock raising. Assistant Commissioner regarded Astore one of the richest parts of Pakistan for its natural resources. He said that the need is to take maximum advantage of what it is bestowed with.

Arif Hussain Manager North EvK2CNR shed light on the activities of EvK2CNR and UNDP support in conservation of DNP wherein the role of communities was very significant. He said the organization intends to bring changes in the lives of local communities through imparting trainings on agriculture and livestock. He termed the local communities as the real custodians of the protected areas saving its ecology and biodiversity.

