Danish Still Missing: Family Seeks Answer

HUNZA: Nearly three weeks since his disappearance, there is still no sign of 8-year-old Danish Ullah Baig, who went missing from Gulmit in the Gojal Valley of Upper Hunza on March 25. Despite desperate efforts by his family and hundreds of local volunteers, the child remains untraced, and the lack of official communication is deepening the family’s anguish.

Danish, a resident of Aliabad, had been visiting Gulmit with his grandmother when he reportedly went missing around 12 p.m. The child is known to have mental health challenges, according to family members, including hyperactivity and a strong fear of people. He had been receiving medical treatment for his condition, which has further heightened concerns for his safety.

For the first 48 hours, the local community, alongside Rescue 1122 and police personnel, combed through the village and surrounding areas in an intensive search. Volunteers worked around the clock, scouring fields, waterways, and mountainsides, but to no avail. After two days of coordinated search efforts, the family and volunteers officially ended the organized operation, though individual community members continue to search independently.

Danish’s disappearance marks an unprecedented incident in the region, shaking the close-knit community of Hunza. Over a week later, the silence from local authorities and the police has only added to the family’s distress. There has been no formal update from law enforcement regarding the progress of the investigation or the methods being used to locate the child.

The family is now publicly urging the authorities to intensify their efforts by deploying sniffer dogs, drones, and other advanced tracking technologies. They are also calling on anyone with information to come forward and contact local law enforcement immediately.

“Our hearts are breaking,” said a family member. “We just want to know that every possible effort is being made to bring Danish home. But no one is telling us what’s going on.”

As the search stretches into its third week, time is of the essence. The family, and indeed the whole community, continue to hope for a breakthrough—while grappling with the pain of uncertainty.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police station or local administration office in Hunza.

Hunza Police Control Room:

05813-930721

05813-030722



SHO Cell Number:

0355-4400640

