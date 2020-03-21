Sun. Mar 22nd, 2020

With 25 new confirmed cases, Gilgit-Baltistan’s coronavirus tally reaches 55

13 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Coronavirus tally almost doubled after test results of 25 residents came positive.

On Saturday, GB reported the highest jump of 25 positive cases. This includes 12 out of 38 people tested in Baltistan and 13 out of 18 tested in Gilgit region. The results of the tests of 200 pilgrims were still pending.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, the region’s Law Minister Aurangzeb Advocate and Adviser to CM, Shams Mir, said that the actual challenge was identifying and locating 1,541 pilgrims who had reached Gilgit-Baltistan haphazardly.

The mountainous administrative unit, with a population of around 1.5 million, has 55 confirmed cases so far, proportionately more than any other province of Pakistan.

The situation is dire, because Gilgit-Baltistan lacks critical infrastructures. There are a few dozen ventilators in the whole region.

Watch the press conference

Reported by: Abdul Rahman Bukhari
Camera Person: Munawar Hussain Nagri

