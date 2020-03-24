Tue. Mar 24th, 2020

Religious leaders support Gilgit-Baltistan’s “Home Lockdown”

11 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The meeting was held at the FCNA (Army) Headquarters.

GILGIT: Clerics and community leaders from various sects have pledged their full support to the government of Gilgit-Baltistan for controlling the spread of the deadly coronaviruses.

A meeting was held in this connection at the FCNA Headquarter, attended by region’s Chief Minister. Commander of FCNA, Chief Secretary, Commissioners of all three Divisions, clerics and other notable.

The community leaders said that they agree with and support the home lock-down orders of the regional government.

It was further decided that stores for basic essentials will remain open and each store will provide hand sanitizers, soap and water (for cleaning of hands) to the shoppers.

A committee of scholars and clerics will be constituted to raise awareness in villages and wards, places of worship, about the importance of social distancing, in line with the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

Volunteers will be trained to advocate for lockdown at the wards and villages level.

Passengers entering Gilgit-Baltistan will be put in 14-days mandated quarantine, before being allowed to proceed to their homes.

Military and paramilitary forces will join the awareness-raising efforts.

Samples taken from suspected Coronavirus patients will be delivered in Pakistan Army’s choppers for faster testing.

