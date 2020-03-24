[Video] Dr. Usama Riaz, who lost his life while fighting against Coronavirus, laid to rest in Gilgit
GILGIT: National Hero Dr. Usama Riaz was laid to rest in Gilgit with state honour.
Dr Usama Riaz has lost his life while fighting against Coronavirus
Gilgit-Baltistan govt designated Dr. Usama Riaz as a national hero for playing his role on the front-line of the battle against Covid19.
Dr Usama is the first Pakistani doctor who got affected by Coronavirus while screening suspected patients.
The young doctor was born in Chilas area of Diamer district.
Report: Abdul Rahman Bukhari
Camera: Munawar Hussain Nagri