[Video] Dr. Usama Riaz, who lost his life while fighting against Coronavirus, laid to rest in Gilgit

GILGIT: National Hero Dr. Usama Riaz was laid to rest in Gilgit with state honour.

Dr Usama Riaz has lost his life while fighting against ‪Coronavirus‬

Gilgit-Baltistan govt designated Dr. Usama Riaz as a national hero for playing his role on the front-line of the battle against ‪Covid19‬.

Dr Usama is the first Pakistani doctor who got affected by Coronavirus while screening suspected patients.

The young doctor was born in Chilas area of Diamer district.

Report: Abdul Rahman Bukhari

Camera: Munawar Hussain Nagri