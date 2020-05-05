Pakistan Army distributes 56,600 food packages among vulnerable families in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit: An army official hands over a food pack to a citizen

GILGIT: Pakistan Army has stepped up efforts to provide relief to vulnerable families across the Gilgit-Baltistan region, where CoVID-19 cases has wreaked havoc.

The Army has started a massive relief operation, distributing around 56,000 food packages among vulnerable families. These packages contain basic food items, purchased through contributions of Pakistan Army and FCNA.

An ISPR communique mentions that ‘daily wagers, handicapped, widows and needy people’ are being prioritized for distribution of the food packages.

FCNA is assisting civil administration in containment efforts of COVID-19 across Gilgit Baltistan.

Commander FCNA, Maj. General Ehsan Mahmood Khan has instructed the forces to offer ‘all possible support to the govt and public across Gilgit Baltistan’.

Relief distribution among various distribution is as per the appended table, according to and ISPR source:

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...