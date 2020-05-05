Tue. May 5th, 2020

Pakistan Army distributes 56,600 food packages among vulnerable families in Gilgit-Baltistan

14 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit: An army official hands over a food pack to a citizen

GILGIT: Pakistan Army has stepped up efforts to provide relief to vulnerable families across the Gilgit-Baltistan region, where CoVID-19 cases has wreaked havoc.

The Army has started a massive relief operation, distributing around 56,000 food packages among vulnerable families. These packages contain basic food items, purchased through contributions of Pakistan Army and FCNA.

An ISPR communique mentions that ‘daily wagers, handicapped, widows and needy people’ are being prioritized for distribution of the food packages.

FCNA is assisting civil administration in containment efforts of COVID-19 across Gilgit Baltistan.

Commander FCNA, Maj. General Ehsan Mahmood Khan has instructed the forces to offer ‘all possible support to the govt and public across Gilgit Baltistan’.

Relief distribution among various distribution is as per the appended table, according to and ISPR source:

