Corona Virus in GB, Chitral, Kohistan Gilgit - Baltistan Coronavirus Outbreak in Gilgit-Baltistan: Explained in Five Graphs 5 hours ago Pamir Times Nagar: Officials of health department posing with an ambulance All data is taken from a Situation Report managed by the Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department Geographic spread of the disease, as of March 26, 2020 Daily trajectory of confirmed cases Overall trajectory of confirmed cases Gender and Age Wise data of confirmed patients Mode Of Transmission