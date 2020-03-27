Fri. Mar 27th, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in Gilgit-Baltistan: Explained in Five Graphs

5 hours ago Pamir Times

Nagar: Officials of health department posing with an ambulance

All data is taken from a Situation Report managed by the Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department

Geographic spread of the disease, as of March 26, 2020
Daily trajectory of confirmed cases
Overall trajectory of confirmed cases
Gender and Age Wise data of confirmed patients
Mode Of Transmission

