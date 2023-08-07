Gilgit-Baltistan’s young doctors reject increase of retirement age to 65, alleging nepotism

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Young Doctors Association (GBYDA) has taken a strong stance against the recent decision by the government to raise the retirement age of doctors to 65 years. In a press conference held in Gilgit, President of GBYDA, Dr. Bahadur Shah, along with other office bearers, expressed their disapproval, claiming that the decision was motivated by nepotism rather than a genuine effort to improve the healthcare system.

The doctors’ association raised concerns about the process by which the decision was implemented, stating that the speed at which the Bill passed through the Law Department and reached the Gazette of Pakistan was not only surprising but also deeply unsettling. They criticized the government for what they perceived as hasty approval without proper consultation with relevant stakeholders.

During the press conference, the Young Doctors Association further highlighted various pending bills and summaries concerning healthcare services, such as providing free medicine for underprivileged patients, acquiring essential medical equipment, and establishing new hospitals. They expressed their frustration at the delay in passing these critical bills, while the retirement age amendment was seemingly pushed through with ease.

The association questioned the motives behind the decision, suggesting that it was intended to benefit certain individuals with close ties to those in power. They declared the bill as “Mama Sala Bill”.

They further raised doubts about whether doctors who choose to extend their service beyond the previous retirement age would genuinely serve in remote and underserved areas.

Strongly condemning the government’s move, the Gilgit-Baltistan Young Doctors Association vowed to oppose and resist the amendment. They asserted that they would take their opposition to various platforms to ensure their voices were heard, and the decision would not go unchallenged.

The doctors’ association called for transparency and accountability in policymaking, urging the government to prioritize the well-being of the healthcare sector and the general public over personal interests.

