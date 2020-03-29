Mon. Mar 30th, 2020

Coronavirus Fear: Upper Chitral District refuses entry to 25 residents of Broghil returning from GB

15 hours ago Pamir Times

GHIZER: The administration of Upper Chitral district has refused to allow 25 residents of Broghil Valley to enter the district due to fears of Coronavirus outbreak.

The 25 residents of Broghil valley, mostly laborers working in different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, had reached the Shandur pass to move to their native valley.

However, the Upper Chitral district has refused them entry, effectively stranding them.

Meanwhile, former Caretaker Minister, Abdul Jahan, has sheltered the laborers, by allowing them to stay in a college building he owns.

