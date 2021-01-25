Tue. Jan 26th, 2021

Man arrested for murdering Chitrali wife and infant child

24 hours ago Pamir Times

LAHORE: Police has arrested a man on charges of murdering his wife and infant (7 months old) child in Chiniot District of the Punjab province. The murdered woman , a resident of Chitral, was married to the alleged murderer, identified as Ejaz Sial.

According to media reports, the 25 years old woman, (Nazia and her 7-months old child, Haniya, were stabbed to death with a sharp-edged object.

The accused was apprehended while he was reportedly trying to flee after committing the heinous crime.

Chiniot Police has arrested the accused killer and started investigations.

There are reports that the accused had married twice in the past. Her first wife died, while the second one got divorce. The Chitrali woman was his third wife.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas.

See author's posts

