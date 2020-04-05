PRCS helps fighting the Coronavirus Pandemic

GILGIT: Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Gilgit-Baltistan Tariq Hussain Shah called on the Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon at the Governor Office .

The Chairman briefed the Governor GB who also acts as President PRCS GB about the on-going activities of the Pakistan Red Crescent GB especially the organization’s role in raising awareness among the public about Covid19 prevention and control. He said that the PRCS has been proactively working to create public awareness to cope with the Coronavirus since the day the government imposed home lockdown through conducting a series of activities by mobilizing the services of volunteers.

“We have also provided a number of hygiene kits, blankets and other essential items to the people detained at quarantine centres in various areas,” said the Chairman adding that the PRCS volunteers under his supervision sanitizing the public and distributing masks and safety gloves at various spots and collecting donations for provision of edibles to the people affected by home lockdown.

The Governor GB appreciated the humanitarian services of the Pakistan Red Crescent GB in combating the Novel Coronavirus pandemic and the people affected by the home lockdown as preventive measure. He assured to extend his all possible support for further strengthening of the organization.

