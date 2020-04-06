AKDN joins hands with the government to fight COVID -19

GILGIT: Aga Khan Development Network joins hands with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan to fight Covid 19 threat with the financial support of the Government of Canada. In this regard, Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) has handed over consignment of equipment to the government of Gilgit-Baltistan for its newly established isolation centre in Gilgit city.

With the emergence of Corona cases in different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, the governmnet has locked down the region to prevent further spread of the virus. Being a long term partner of government in socio-economic development of local communities in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral, AKDN stands with the government in tackling challenges faced by local the region.

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has recently established emergency hospital for Corona affectees in Gilgit city. To supplement the government’s efforts against Covid -19, AKDN has provided equipment to the newly established hospital. Government of Canada has provided financial support for the equipment as a token of solidarity with the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in the time of pandemic. The consignment was handed over to the concerned authorities from government’s health department.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasmin Karim, Programme Head Social Sector AKRSP, stated that challenges from the pandemic of this scale can be tackled by working together as a unified force against Corona threat. “It is important to make synergies between the government, civil society organisations and local communities. AKDN and AKRSP are with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan in its fight against Corona scar” Yasmin stated. Dr. Iqbal Rasool, Director Health Services, Department of Health Gilgit-Baltistan, laud Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) for helping the government in this difficult time. “AKDN has always been a great partner of the government. Through collective work we can defeat the menace of Corona” he said.

