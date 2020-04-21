Tue. Apr 21st, 2020

Broghil resident who recently traveled to Chitral from Gilgit-Baltistan has died “due to Appendicitis”

8 hours ago Pamir Times

ISLAMABAD: A laborer, 23, who had recently traveled to the Yarkhun valley of Upper Chitral has reportedly died. He was part of a group of people who had traveled to their home district (Upper Chitral) from Gilgit-Baltistan after the CoVID-19 pandemic related lock-down came into effect.

The laborer, identified as Abdul Karim, was in a quarantine center for 14 days and was allowed to go to his home located in the remote Broghil Valley after showing no signs of CoVID-19. H

Habib Ullah, a Karachi based resident of Broghil, told Pamir Times that Karim’s condition had reportedly deteriorated after he reached his village. He was vomiting and had fever.

Habib, who said that he had talked to some locals over phone, added that Karim had reportedly died due to Appendicitis and there was no suspicion of CoVID-19.

Broghil is a highly remote valley where health facilities for even basic  medical conditions are non-existent.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Coronavirus Fear: Upper Chitral District refuses entry to 25 residents of Broghil returning from GB

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Third suspected Coronavirus patient from Chitral sent to Peshawar for testing

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Chitral not prepared for containing coronavirus: MNA Akbar Chitrali

1 month ago Pamir Times

Improve roads before arranging festivals in Chitral

2 months ago Pamir Times

House gutted by accidental fire in Chitral’s Karimabad Valley, mother and child survive

3 months ago Pamir Times

Chitral police arrests hired gunman, three other suspects, in ‘honor’ related triple murder case

5 months ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

59% of currently active CoVID-19 cases transmitted locally in Gilgit-Baltistan

7 hours ago Pamir Times

Career and Aptitude

7 hours ago Pamir Times

7 staff members of Gilgit City Hospital test positive for CoVID-19

7 hours ago Pamir Times

Chitral’s CoVID-19 tally reaches 4

8 hours ago Pamir Times

Broghil resident who recently traveled to Chitral from Gilgit-Baltistan has died “due to Appendicitis”

8 hours ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: