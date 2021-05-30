Mon. May 31st, 2021

Vehicle carrying 10 people plunges in river while crossing wooden bridge in Upper Chitral, 2 survive

Partially visible roof of the vehicle can be seen in the middle of the river as locals stand on the opposite side.

CHITRAL: A passenger vehicle (Number 4056) carrying 10 people fell in the Yarkhoon river in the wee hours of Sunday while crossing a hanging wooden bridge in Upper Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhunkhwa province.

According to police sources, the vehicle reportedly lost control, broke the side railing and plunged in the icy cold river. The tragic accident took place at around 1:30am in the darkness of the night, while the vehicle was traveling towards a village.

Two people, identified as Haji Ali and Muhammad Arshad, survived the accident by reportedly swimming out of the river after the vehicle fell in.

The remaining eight passengers, including a couple (husband and wife) are missing and feared dead.

It is pertinent to note that Yarkhoon is a remote valley in the Upper Chitral district, close to Afghanistan. The road infrastructure and the bridges in this part of the country are not well developed, due to which such tragic accidents keep happening every now and then.

