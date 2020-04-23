Fri. Apr 24th, 2020

Chitrali doctor’s book included in the list of “Best Ophthalmology Books Of All Time”

22 hours ago Pamir Times

ISLAMABAD: An Eye Surgeon from Chitral becomes the first doctor from Pakistan to have her book on BookAuthority’s list of ‘Best Ophthalmology Books Of All Time”.

Dr. Zubaida Sirang’s recently published book ‘Optics Made Easy’ made it to the BookAuthority’s list of ‘The Best Ophthalmology Books Of All Time’.

Link: https://bookauthority.org/books/best-ophthalmology-books

She is the only Pakistani author on the list.

The book is written as a last-minute revision tool for ophthalmology students and the same book has also previously been one of the three best sellers on Amazon.

The author belongs to Yarkhun, Chitral, KPK and has done her MBBS from the Aga Khan University, Karachi. Currently, she is completing her specialisation in Surgical Ophthalmology in Ireland.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Raison d’etre of Jobs’ Quota for Gilgit-Baltistan-I

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Accelerate Prosperity launches “International Certificate on Entrepreneurship”

1 month ago Pamir Times

Susan Aziz has won the British Council Study UK Alumni Awards 2019-20 in Social Impact category

2 months ago Pamir Times

Winter Tech Camp organized by TechScape and Accelerate Prosperity Pakistan concludes in Gilgit

2 months ago Pamir Times

Dr. Aziz Khan of Gilgit-Baltistan joins Stanford University, School of Medicine, as a Research Scientist

3 months ago Pamir Times

University of Central Asia joins SAP University Alliances

4 months ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Doctors demand stricter lockdown in Gilgit-Baltistan

19 hours ago Pamir Times

Eulogizing The Protectors of Culture and Tradition

20 hours ago Pamir Times

Covid-19 response marred by indecision: HRCP

20 hours ago Pamir Times

Covid-19 Pandemic: A Wakeup Call

21 hours ago Pamir Times

Chitrali doctor’s book included in the list of “Best Ophthalmology Books Of All Time”

22 hours ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: