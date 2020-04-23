Chitrali doctor’s book included in the list of “Best Ophthalmology Books Of All Time”
ISLAMABAD: An Eye Surgeon from Chitral becomes the first doctor from Pakistan to have her book on BookAuthority’s list of ‘Best Ophthalmology Books Of All Time”.
Dr. Zubaida Sirang’s recently published book ‘Optics Made Easy’ made it to the BookAuthority’s list of ‘The Best Ophthalmology Books Of All Time’.
Link: https://bookauthority.org/
She is the only Pakistani author on the list.
The book is written as a last-minute revision tool for ophthalmology students and the same book has also previously been one of the three best sellers on Amazon.
The author belongs to Yarkhun, Chitral, KPK and has done her MBBS from the Aga Khan University, Karachi. Currently, she is completing her specialisation in Surgical Ophthalmology in Ireland.