Chitrali doctor’s book included in the list of “Best Ophthalmology Books Of All Time”

ISLAMABAD: An Eye Surgeon from Chitral becomes the first doctor from Pakistan to have her book on BookAuthority’s list of ‘Best Ophthalmology Books Of All Time”.

Dr. Zubaida Sirang’s recently published book ‘Optics Made Easy’ made it to the BookAuthority’s list of ‘The Best Ophthalmology Books Of All Time’.

Link: https://bookauthority.org/ books/best-ophthalmology-books

She is the only Pakistani author on the list.

The book is written as a last-minute revision tool for ophthalmology students and the same book has also previously been one of the three best sellers on Amazon.

The author belongs to Yarkhun, Chitral, KPK and has done her MBBS from the Aga Khan University, Karachi. Currently, she is completing her specialisation in Surgical Ophthalmology in Ireland.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...