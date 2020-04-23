Fri. Apr 24th, 2020

Doctors demand stricter lockdown in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Doctors in Gilgit-Baltistan have urged the government to review its decision of relaxing the lockdown.
Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, office bearers of the GB chapters of PMA, YDA and PPMA have warned the government of exponential growth in coronavirus cases in absence of proper critical care facilities and health professionals.
The doctors demanded protective kits for medical professionals.
They also demanded more Rapid PCR machines for Gilgit, Baltistan and Diamer regions in order to prepare for the worst situation.
The doctors condemned deductions in salaries of doctors and other medical staff for CM Coronavirus Relief Fund. They demanded additional salaries for all doctors and other medical workers.
They said Skardu and Gilgit hospitals were facing the burden of patients from all other districts. They demanded to extend the CM incentive package to Gilgit and Skardu hospitals as well.

