NAB arrests trader for clearing goods without paying custom taxes

GILGIT (PR): The sub office of National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi in Gilgit-Baltistan has arrested accused Anwar Hussain from Nilt, Nagar.

The accused was absconding from NAB and Accountability Court proceedings and was declared proclaimed offender. Reference against the accused person was filed in 2016 according to which accused along with National Bank officials, illegally and malafidely managed to clear goods from Custom Authorities without paying the custom duties and taxes, hence causing loss to the National Exchequer in the tune of Rs.217.99 Million.

The accused was presented before the Judge Accountability Court, Gilgit by authorities of NAB Gilgit for further interrogation in view of connivance / collusion with other accused persons. The Court granted further remand to NAB authorities for further proceedings into the case.

It is further informed that NAB (R) Sub-office Gilgit-Baltistan is absolutely committed and undeterred in following the policy of “Accountability for all” and “Corruption Free Pakistan” as per vision of worthy Chairman NAB and Director General NAB (Rawalpindi), in the region.

