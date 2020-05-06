Wed. May 6th, 2020

Rs. 100 fine to be collected from those not wearing face masks in Gilgit-Baltistan

10 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The region government of Gilgit-Baltistan has made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public place to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

Advisor to CM Shams Mir has said that the provincial government will also distribute free masks to the public. He also announced that a fine of Rs100 will be imposed on those who fail to wear a mask in public.

He made the statement during a press conference in Gilgit. He also announced the government’s decision to further ‘ease’ the lock-down, adding that shops selling clothes, shoes and mobiles will open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while automobile workshops will open from Monday to Thursday.

Mir added that more masks will be purchased from the fined amount to distribute among the people.

