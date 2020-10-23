Gilgit-Baltistan’s COVID positivity ratio increasing

ISLAMABAD (PR): National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has noted an increase in the country’s positivity rate, virus-related deaths and hospital admissions.

The Forum noted that the 5th continuous day the positivity ratio is on increase. It was observed that Muzafarabad , Hyderabad, Karachi and Gilgit have higher positivity ratio along with other areas across the country.

The average positivity of the country is 40 % higher in last 4 days. On 22 October, the daily positivity ratio of Gilgit Baltistan was 5.29 % and 20 new cases were reported. Out of these 20 cases, 9 cases were in Gilgit District and 7 in Diamer District. It was decided that random testing and contact tracing will be increased.

Moreover, compliance on SOPs will be strictly enforced by civil administration and law enforcement agencies.

For enhancement of testing capacity of GB, an auto extractor machine was donated by NCOC on the request of HQ FCNA on 19 October 2020.

