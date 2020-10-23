Sat. Oct 24th, 2020

Gilgit-Baltistan’s COVID positivity ratio increasing

13 hours ago Pamir Times

ISLAMABAD (PR): National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has noted an increase in the country’s positivity rate, virus-related deaths and hospital admissions.

The Forum noted that the 5th continuous day the positivity ratio is on increase. It was observed that Muzafarabad , Hyderabad, Karachi and Gilgit have higher positivity ratio along with other areas across the country.
The average positivity of the country is 40 % higher in last 4 days. On 22 October, the daily positivity ratio of Gilgit Baltistan was 5.29 % and 20 new cases were reported. Out of these 20 cases, 9 cases were in Gilgit District and 7 in Diamer District. It was decided that random testing and contact tracing will be increased.
Moreover, compliance on SOPs will be strictly enforced by civil administration and law enforcement agencies.
For enhancement of testing capacity of GB, an auto extractor machine was donated by NCOC on the request of HQ FCNA on 19 October 2020.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

14 passengers, including 6 soldiers, fall prey to Skardu road mishap

5 days ago Pamir Times

Syed Jafar Shah, President of PTI Gilgit-Baltistan, is no more

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Hunza sit-in postponed after GB caretaker cabinet assures initiation of legal process to release prisoners

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Aga Khan Agency for Habitat and the Govt of Gilgit-Baltistan to plant 50 million trees

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

COAS inaugurates SCO’s Software Technology Park in Gilgit

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Candidates barred from using Army Chief, officials’ photographs in election campaign material 

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Analyzing the recent “Graffiti” in Hunza

13 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan’s COVID positivity ratio increasing

13 hours ago Pamir Times

The Language Issue

1 day ago Pamir Times

14 passengers, including 6 soldiers, fall prey to Skardu road mishap

5 days ago Pamir Times

Syed Jafar Shah, President of PTI Gilgit-Baltistan, is no more

2 weeks ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: