University of Baltistan announces ‘Exams and Assessment Policy’

VC of Baltistan University participating in the meeting in which the policy was announced

SKARDU: (PR) University of Baltistan, Skardu, GB has announced its “Examination & Assessment Policy” for current Spring Semester-2020, after the completion of ongoing online distance education through LMS based software.

Vice Chancellor, UoBS, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, shared salient features and key points of Online Examination Policy with over 200 fellow Vice Chancellors from all private and public sector universities of Pakistan, who attended VCs Committee meeting held online through video conferencing today. Vice Chancellor’s Committee meeting was chaired by Chairman HEC, Dr. Tariq Banuri, from Islamabad.

UoBS Academic Council has already approved the Examination Policy consisted of SOPs, assessment criteria, marking & schedule of examinations.

According to press release issued by the University of Baltistan, the assessment of Mid-Term Examinations (based on sessional assignments, quizzes, projects, case studies, presentations, online viva voce etc.) will be completed online before June 10, 2020.

However, regular Final-Term Examinations will be held on campus under strict SOPs & social distance protocol between July 6-14, 2020.

According to SOPs released, University of Baltistan will use all its existing resources, buildings and spaces available in all its three university campuses and four affiliated colleges to ensure maximum precautions, biosafety care, physical spacing & separation and social distance during regular examinations.

Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan further said that the University of Baltistan will announce new admissions for Fall Semester during June-July, 2020 to ensure academic continuity, protection of educational career of GB youth & new students.

This was the fourth meeting between HEC and the Vice Chancellors since the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic. It was convened to reach consensus on examinations policy, admissions policy, academic quality, and the academic calendar during the virus pandemic.

The meeting decided that all universities will announce their policies on examinations and admissions within one week. All attempts shall be made to protect the academic calendar.

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...