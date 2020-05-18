Coronavirus pandemic: PRCS GB handed over relief items to government officials in Gilgit

Safdar Ali Safdar

Gilgit: The Pakistan Red Crescent Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday donated a batch of relief to the authorities of the GB government aiming at to join hands to combating the Coronavirus pandemic in an effective and efficient manner.

The relief items containing food packages for the most deserving families of various districts, medical supplies, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the frontline healthcare workers and hygiene kits for the quarantined people and jail inmates have been handed over to the Commissioner Gilgit Division Usman Ahmed and Secretary Health GB Raja Rasheed Ali respectively.

The Governor relief goods have been handed over to the concerned authorities by the Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Gilgit-Baltistan Tariq Hussain Shah on PRCS behalf in a function held at the Governor Secretariat here.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon highly appreciated the humanitarian services of the Pakistan Red Crescent Gilgit-Baltistan being render for the vulnerable segments of the society affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He assured to extend his all possible support to the organization in achieving it’s targets of reaching more vulnerable communities.

The PRCS GB Chairman Tariq Hussain Shah briefed the authorities about a series of activities that the PRCS GB has been conducting since the first day of Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and it’s role as an auxiliary body to the respective government.

He thanked the governor GB Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon for his kind guidance and advise that made the organization enable what it is today.

The Secretary Health GB and Commissioner Gilgit Division also appreciated the humanitarian services of Pakistan Red Crescent Gilgit-Baltistan and it’s well-coordinated efforts in raising awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic prevention and control at mass levels.

