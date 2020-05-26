Wed. May 27th, 2020

9th death related to CoVID-19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, cases keep rising

8 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department on Tuesday reported the 9th death attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coronavirus case fatality rate (CFR) in Gilgit-Baltistan is 1.41% compared to 2.1% in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 8 fresh cases were reported different districts, including Gilgit (3), Skardu (2), Ghizer (1), Hunza (1) and Shigar (1). The total number of confirmed cases in the region has risen to 638. Of the total, 9 have died and 457 have recovered. Number of active cases is 172.

Highest number of cases are reported in Gilgit (97), followed by Astore (21) and Hunza (17).

13 patients have recovered on Tuesday; Astore 8, Ghizer 3 and Gilgit 2.

402 people awaiting test results in Gilgit-Baltistan. 109 tests were processed on Tuesday; 102 PHQ Gilgit and 7 RHQ Chilas.

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas.

