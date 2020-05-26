9th death related to CoVID-19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, cases keep rising

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department on Tuesday reported the 9th death attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coronavirus case fatality rate (CFR) in Gilgit-Baltistan is 1.41% compared to 2.1% in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 8 fresh cases were reported different districts, including Gilgit (3), Skardu (2), Ghizer (1), Hunza (1) and Shigar (1). The total number of confirmed cases in the region has risen to 638. Of the total, 9 have died and 457 have recovered. Number of active cases is 172.

Highest number of cases are reported in Gilgit (97), followed by Astore (21) and Hunza (17).

13 patients have recovered on Tuesday; Astore 8, Ghizer 3 and Gilgit 2.

402 people awaiting test results in Gilgit-Baltistan. 109 tests were processed on Tuesday; 102 PHQ Gilgit and 7 RHQ Chilas.

