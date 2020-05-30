Sat. May 30th, 2020

Residents of Saspolo Valley create an “Ice Stupa”

8 mins ago Pamir Times
By Wazir Khurram Parvi (Geologist)

Kharmang Pari is a village located in Kharmang district of Gilgit Baltistan. The valley is also known as “Saspolo valley”, a name driven from the popularit of the region’s Saspolo apple.

Resident of the area have been creating the ‘Ice Stupa” for the last two years. The artificially created “Ice Stupa” is considered to be useful for storing water in iced form, which can be used in early spring, when glacial water is scarce. The first “Stupa” of this type was created by Sonam Wangchuk (Ladakh, India) in  2013. Since then, a large number of residents of Ladakh have been creating such “Stupas” with the help of NGOs and government organizations.

The residents of Saspolo valley hope to reduce the scarcity of water by creating the “Ice Stupas” and irrigate more barren land in the years ahead. Generally, ice and snow starts melting in the valley in the months of June, which is quite late for agricultural activities

To resolve this issue the people of this area tried to make an artificial glacier  by artificial glacier grafting technique with the collaboration of AKRSP but, unfortunately, they could not achieve their result.

In view of the success achieved, the residents of Saspolo valley hope to construct more “Ice Stupas” in the future. 

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

‘GB Minister among beneficiaries of BISP’

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Social Impact of Poverty on the Rural Society of Gilgit-Baltistan

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Federal govt approaches SC to form caretaker set-up in G-B

1 month ago Pamir Times

PRCS helps fighting the Coronavirus Pandemic

2 months ago Pamir Times

Nauroz Festival: Tufted and Quarantined

2 months ago Pamir Times

Resuscitating Endangered Languages – Part IV

3 months ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Residents of Saspolo Valley create an “Ice Stupa”

8 mins ago Pamir Times

71% of active CoVID-19 patients in Gilgit-Baltistan are Under-45 years of age

23 hours ago Pamir Times

Ban Imposed: Tourists not allowed to visit Hunza for 30 days

1 day ago Pamir Times

Land Dispute: Mother and daughter killed, three injured, in Gunar Farm area of Diamer

3 days ago Pamir Times

9th death related to CoVID-19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, cases keep rising

4 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: