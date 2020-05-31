Two women die of CoVID19 infection in Gilgit-Baltistan, 18 new cases reported
GILGIT: Two women, one in Diamer and another in Gilgit, have died due to complications compounded by the CoVID-19 infection, said a report released by the GB Health Department. The total number of deaths in Gilgit-Baltistan due to CoVID19 has increased to 11.
18 new cases of the pandemic infection were reported in the mountainous region of Pakistan, where the total number of infections stands at 678.
The highest number of cases are in Gilgit (93), followed by Hunza (18), Ghanche (17) and Astore (16). Nagar has also reported two new cases, taking the total for the district to 8.