[Vidoe] No vacant ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan as CoVID19 cases rise in double digits per day
Amid Coronavirus surge, Gilgit-Baltistan faces severe shortage of lifesaving ventilators for COVID-19 and other critical patients
Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, the representatives of Grand Health Alliance revealed that not a single ventilator is now available in GB for critical patients. They said Gilgit-Baltistan is now also facing shortages of health workers as many of the front liners have already contracted the infection.
The Grand Health Alliance is the representative body of the associations of health workers in Gilgit-Baltistan.
The doctors further said that opening the region for tourists will collapse the already precarious health system of Gilgit-Baltistan.
They said the government was not ready to facilitate the health workers.
Watch the press conference
Report: Abdul Rahman Bukhari
Camera: Munawar Hussain Nagri