Thu. Jun 4th, 2020

[Vidoe] No vacant ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan as CoVID19 cases rise in double digits per day

13 hours ago Pamir Times

Amid Coronavirus surge, Gilgit-Baltistan faces severe shortage of lifesaving ventilators for COVID-19 and other critical patients

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, the representatives of Grand Health Alliance revealed that not a single ventilator is now available in GB for critical patients. They said Gilgit-Baltistan is now also facing shortages of health workers as many of the front liners have already contracted the infection.

The Grand Health Alliance is the representative body of the associations of health workers in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The doctors further said that opening the region for tourists will collapse the already precarious health system of Gilgit-Baltistan.

They said the government was not ready to facilitate the health workers.

Watch the press conference

Report: Abdul Rahman Bukhari
Camera: Munawar Hussain Nagri

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Two women die of CoVID19 infection in Gilgit-Baltistan, 18 new cases reported

4 days ago Pamir Times

71% of active CoVID-19 patients in Gilgit-Baltistan are Under-45 years of age

5 days ago Pamir Times

Ban Imposed: Tourists not allowed to visit Hunza for 30 days

6 days ago Pamir Times

9th death related to CoVID-19 reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, cases keep rising

1 week ago Pamir Times

Doctors demand deployment of Army, Rangers at Provincial HQ Hospital Gilgit

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

CM forms committee to scrutinise Covid-19 spending in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

[Poll] 64% respondents oppose opening Gilgit-Baltsitan for tourism

10 hours ago Pamir Times

[Vidoe] No vacant ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan as CoVID19 cases rise in double digits per day

13 hours ago Pamir Times

Time to start re-learning?

13 hours ago Pamir Times

Tourism or Tragedy?

13 hours ago Pamir Times

Elections: Presumptuous Expectations and Evanescent Promises

1 day ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: