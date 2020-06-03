[Vidoe] No vacant ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan as CoVID19 cases rise in double digits per day

Amid Coronavirus surge, Gilgit-Baltistan faces severe shortage of lifesaving ventilators for COVID-19 and other critical patients

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, the representatives of Grand Health Alliance revealed that not a single ventilator is now available in GB for critical patients. They said Gilgit-Baltistan is now also facing shortages of health workers as many of the front liners have already contracted the infection.

The Grand Health Alliance is the representative body of the associations of health workers in Gilgit-Baltistan.