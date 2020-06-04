Thu. Jun 4th, 2020

[Poll] 64% respondents oppose opening Gilgit-Baltsitan for tourism

10 hours ago Pamir Times

So far, almost 6000 people have responded to the poll. What do you think?

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Gilgit Baltistan Tourism: New Realities, Challenges and Opportunities

5 days ago Pamir Times

CAA team to visit site of proposed airport in Gahkuch, Ghizer

3 months ago Pamir Times

Renowned mountaineer Samina Baig receives Hum Women Leaders’ Award

3 months ago Pamir Times

Canada to support Winter Sports in Gilgit-Baltistan

4 months ago Pamir Times

First ever Winter Expedition on 7,795 meters high Batura – I peak commences

5 months ago Pamir Times

Gilgit: ‘Chapter One’ hosts German photographer’s exhibition

8 months ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

[Poll] 64% respondents oppose opening Gilgit-Baltsitan for tourism

10 hours ago Pamir Times

[Vidoe] No vacant ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan as CoVID19 cases rise in double digits per day

13 hours ago Pamir Times

Time to start re-learning?

13 hours ago Pamir Times

Tourism or Tragedy?

13 hours ago Pamir Times

Elections: Presumptuous Expectations and Evanescent Promises

1 day ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: