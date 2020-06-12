Sat. Jun 13th, 2020

[Video] Two “Indian Spies” arrested in Gilgit-Baltistan

10 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit Police has taken custody of two “Indian Spies” caught from the border area by security forces.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference, SSP Raja Mirza Hussain presented the alleged spies in front of the media.

The two individuals, identified as Noor Muhammad Wani and Feroze Lone, have said that they had to enter Pakistan after being coerced by Indian army’s officers.

The arrested ‘spies’ have said that they are residents of Achora village located in Gurez Tehsil of Bandipur district, Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Watch Abdul Rahman Bukhari’s report
Cameraman: Munawar Hussain Nagri

