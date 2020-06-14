A huge “Cross” is found in the highlands of Kavardo mountains in Pakistan’s Baltistan region

SKARDU (PR): A three member expedition team from the University of Baltistan, Skardu, has discovered a surprise cultural heritage, a huge marble “cross” high up in the mountain ranges of Kavardo village in Baltistan, GB.

The Research & Expedition team under the leadership of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan and consisted of Director Academics, Dr. Zakir Hussain Zakir and Director External Linkages, Dr. Ishtiaq Hussain Maqpoon, visited the mountain site to study the strange ancient cross, in company of some local villagers and mountain guides.

The huge cross of marble rock weighing more than 3-4 tons (approximately 7×6 feet in size) has been found some 2 Km from the base camp, high in the mountains of Kavardo village, Baltistan, overlooking Indus River.

According to initial guestimates, this cross might be 1000-1200 years old. Prof. Dr. Naeem Khan describes the discovery of cross as if “it has descended on Karakarums directly from the heavens & skies”.

This is the first ever evidence of a huge “holy” cross in Baltistan. Throughout centuries, the cross in its various shapes and forms was a symbol of various beliefs.

In pre-Christian times it was a pagan religious symbol throughout Europe and Western Asia.

Wajid Bhatti, a PhD research scholar at QAU believes that “Kovardo Cross” is perhaps the biggest ever cross found in sub-continent.

According to Wajid Bhatti, the “Kovardo Cross” perhaps belongs to early Christians of Parthian dynasty. He is of opinion that Nestorian settlements in Northern Areas used to live and worship cross like this.

However, famous GB historian, Abbas Kazmi is of the view that the marble rock carving and cutting was practiced by royal artisans of Great Raja, Ali Sher Khan Anchan in middle ages.

The exploration team speculates that perhaps the cross may give some clue to the missing link, transition between the decline of Buddhism and emergence of Islam in Himalayan & Karakoram vallies.

The director academic, Mr Zakir Hussain Zakir, is of an opinion that perhaps this discovery of the cross indicates the presence and visit of European travelers to these valleys.

Vice Chancellor said that the university will reach out to the European and North American universities and also develop academic linkages with local historians to find out the exact date of cross carving from a rock boulder and to scientifically describe”Kovardo Cross” found in Kovardo mountains of Baltistan, Pakistan.

